Several top celebrities including late Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona had claimed that they were abducted by aliens. And now, Ekin-Su, who participated in the eighth edition of the Turkish reality series Love Island has claimed that her phone was hacked following a UFO sighting.

The starlet made this revelation during her appearance on Love Island's spin-off show Unseen Bits.

Ekin-Su's alien experience

During the talk, Ekin-Su revealed that she witnessed a UFO at the age of 22.

"I was in my room with my little brother and we were just chilling and there was like flashing news and people were spotting UFO's and we were like 'come on'. I looked outside my window and there was like a white circle, a disc," she said, Daily Star reports.

She noted that aliens soon hacked her phone, and appeared in the phone as she was using Facetime.

She further added, "My cousin Facetimed me from Turkey, I opened Facetime, there were three alien heads interfering with my f***ing Facetime."

Humanoid alien figure in Japan

A few days back, a video featuring a humanoid figure hovering in the skies of Tokyo had gone viral on online spaces.

The video was shot on April 13, and it made many people believe that alien existence on earth is real.

The mysterious clip was also analyzed by popular conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring, and he affirmed that events like these are irrefutable proof of extraterrestrial presence on earth.