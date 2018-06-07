Love Island's beautiful host Caroline Flack gave fans an eyeful when she posed completely naked for the camera and shared the stunning picture with her friends on Instagram.

Flack returned to the TV screens on Monday, June 6, on ITV2 with Love Island. The show, which has already seen enough and more drama unfold since the show kicked off. And now, Flack has arrived to add some oomph factor to the show.

But before she dives deep into the new season of Love Island, the host chose to give a saucy look at herself with her 1.4 million followers. In the sizzling picture, the TV host is seen flaunting her curves but hiding her modesty with the help of her arms and legs.

Flack left her golden locks down for the shot and shared a Polaroid picture of herself naked. The 38-year-old star shared the image with the caption: "Lil outtake with @ianharrisonphoto for @womenshealthuk ... Thanks @schullerinc and @roarfitnessgirl for an ace day."

Fans of the host took to the comments section to call the nude shot "stunning," "beautiful," "gorgeous," and more. The former Strictly Come Dancing participant flaunted her engagement ring in the shot.

Flack has been dating and is engaged to The Apprentice star Andrew Brady. The two announced their engagement on April 28. The two were said to be dating only for a few months before they got engaged.

She shared the news with a picture of the ring and said, "He's put it on my finger and it won't come off ... so I've said yes #chooselove."