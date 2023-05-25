Gauahar Khan has left her fans and followers shocked with her massive weight loss a few days after giving birth to her son. Gauahar revealed that she shed 10 kgs in 10 days right after giving birth to her baby boy. The Jhallah Wallah actress shared a picture and flaunted her toned body in an Instagram story. This has left everyone's jaws dropped.

Gauahar shared a boomerang video and revealed the details. "Lost 10 kgs in 10 days postpartum. Alhamdulilah. Six more to go. New mom life," she wrote.

For the video, the former Bigg Boss winner wore a cozy and comfy white co-ord set. Gauahar and Zaid's love story began during lockdown and the couple tied the knot soon after the restrictions were lifted.

Gauahar's Mother's Day post

Gauahar had also shared a lovely and emotional post on Mother's Day this year. She revealed that she had no time to glam up this time but was loving every bit of the exhaustion and the excitement. "So it's past 12 am, past 1 day of my first Mother's Day as a New MoM , n yes I didn't have the energy to be glammed up for my first post as a Mother too , but boy , am I grateful!!!!!!! Alhamdulillah, for everything and everyone who made it sooooooooooo special for me," the diva had written.

"Just holding my baby is my best gift from Allah ! Allahumma baarik fihi . Every year I wrote a post for all the mothers who have impacted my life , but the most special thing about 2023 Mother's Day for me was my Mom wishing me happy Mother's Day beta !!!! #circleoflife. #nofilter #love," she added.