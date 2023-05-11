Congratulations are in order as Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are blessed with a baby boy. The newly minted parents took to their social media handles and shared the happy news with their fans and followers. The couple embraced parenthood on May 10, 2023.

Gauahar and Zaid are beaming with joy!

New mom Gauahar shared a beautiful note that read, "Allahumma baarik fihi. It's a Boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling parents, Gauahar and Zaid.

Celebs took to the actor's comment section and blessed the newly minted parents. Several fans dropped heart emojis for the happy family.

Yuvika Chaudhary, Anushka Sharma, Sameera Reddy, Mahhi Vij, Shweta Pandit and Anirudh Sharma congratulated them on their news.

Gauahar and Zaid Darbar took nuptial vows in December 2020. In 2022, Zaid and Gauahar shared the news of the actor's pregnancy with a sweet video on Instagram. They posted a reel which read, "One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three! Gauahar & Darbar + 1, In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey."

About Gauahar and Zaid

Gauahar is best known for her stint in Bigg Boss 7, which aired in 2013. While Zaid is a social media influencer and a prolific dancer.