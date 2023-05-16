Gauahar Khan welcomed her first child with Zaid Darbar on May 10. Khan is enjoying this new phase and calls motherhood a "bliss". Gauahar shared a touching note about this year's mother's day. She also revealed that she was too tired and exhausted to glam up for the photoshoot but was loving every bit of it.

Gauahar's post

"So it's past 12 am , past 1 day of my first Mother's Day as a New MoM , n yes I didn't have the energy to be glammed up for my first post as a Mother too , but boy , am I grateful!!!!!!! Alhamdulillah, for everything and everyone who made it sooooooooooo special for me. Just holding my baby is my best gift from Allah," the Jhallah Wallah dancer wrote on social media.

"Allahumma baarik fihi . Every year I wrote a post for all the mothers who have impacted my life , but the most special thing about 2023 Mother's Day for me was my Mom wishing me happy Mother's Day beta !!!!" she went on to add. Gauahar's post received tremendous love and support from her fans all across.

Gauahar and Zaid's journey

Gauahar and Zaid Darbar announced the arrival of their baby boy with a lovely note on Instagram. The two had met during lockdown and soon decided to settle down. From age gap to professional differences, the two haven't let anything come in between them. With this new addition into the family, Gauahar and Zaid are going stronger than ever!