Be it old, young, GEN Z or millennial we all need our mother's love care and support in every walk of our life. Although there is not one day to celebrate Mother's Day. Today, May 14 is celebrated as Mother's Day to honour motherhood.

Let's take a look at celebs who are celebrating their first Mother's Day.

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and her husband actor Ranbir Kapoor became parents to a baby girl, Raha, in November last year. Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir." The actress will be celebrating her first Mother's Day today. Alia took to her social media handles and wished her mother Soni Razdan and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. The actress in her interviews has time and again spoken about the importance of Raha in life.

Gauahar Khan

Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid Darbar became parents to a baby boy on May 10. Announcing the baby's arrival, the '14 Phere' actor shared a post which reads, "It's a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realize what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar."

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, 2023". Announcing her daughter's name, she shared a post on social media which reads, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." The couple often share pictures and videos of their daughter on social media.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome their son Vayu on August 20. The actor frequently shares adorable pictures of her son on her social media.

Kajal Aggarwal

'Singham' girl Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam welcomed their baby boy Neil Kitchlu on April 19, 2022.

Nayanthara

On the occasion of Mother's Day, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared a few unseen photos of Nayanthara with their twin sons as she celebrates her first Mother's Day with her boys, Uyir and Ulag.

Sharing the photos, Vignesh, captioned them as "Happy First Mother's Day to the Best mother in the world." Looks like the pics are from the hospital when they were born. The actress is seen holding her baby in her arms as he touches her face.

Vignesh has shared silhouette images of Nayanthara with her sons. Along with a note that reads, "Dear Nayan ' you are a 10 on 10 as a Mother too. Immense love and power to you my thangamey! Your first Mother's Day. A Dream come true for us. Thanking God and all the goodness in this world for blessing us with the best-blessed babies. #happymothersday #mothersday. My Uyir & Ulag with my UyirUlag." Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9, 2022, and welcomed twin boys via surrogacy after four months. In October, the filmmaker took to Instagram and announced embracing parenthood and welcoming twins into their twins. Vignesh captioned the post as, "I love you Two And I love you Three." In the next post, he revealed the name of his sons "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa."

Other telly town celebs who are celebrating their first Mother's Day are Neha Marda, and Debina Bonnerjee.