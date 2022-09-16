Ranbir Kapoor has never shied away from calling a spade, a spade. The actor, who is away from the social media, always gains the limelight for his statements and big revelations. Let's take a look at the Brahmastra actor's biggest controversies.

Beef eating: Right before the release of his magnum opus – Brahmastra – Ranbir Kapoor's decade old statement came back to haunt the actor. In the old interview video, taken during the release of Rockstar, the actor was asked about the kind of food he loves to have. In the video, Ranbir had said that since his family is from Peshawar they all love food and the actor called hismelf a "beef fan".

"My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan," the actor reportedly said. Some Bajrang Dal workers stopped Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from entering the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain following the resurfacing of the video.

Drugs: Ranbir Kapoor had revealed in an old interview that he was a nicotine addict since the age of 15. The actor had revealed that even if he used to try and quit, he would come back to it within a few months again.

Equation with Rishi Kapoor: It is no secret that Ranbir Kapoor didn't have the best equation with his father and actor, the late Rishi Kapoor. Though their bond improved and took a turn during the last few years of Rishi Kapoor, throughout his childhood and adult life, Ranbir majorly remained detached from his father.

Talking about how he would not let the same happen with his kids, the Kapoor scion told Indian Express, "We grew up in a generation where our fathers were quite busy with work and were not around us, so more or less we've been brought up by our mothers, so we were close to our mothers. I want to have a different dynamic with my children, I want them to be close to me also."

Cheating in relationships: Ranbir Kapoor's personal love life has been as colourful as his on screen one. The actor broke up with Deepika Padukone and then with Katrina Kaif too. Ranbir has had many flings too and the same was confirmed by both, Deepika and Katrina in various chat shows. Talking about the same, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor had accepted that he cheated in relationships owing to his "immaturity".

Losing virginity at 15: The actor had also opened up in an interview about losing his virginity just at the age of 15. It was during the promotions of Rockstar that the actor had spoken up his love life and how he lost his virginity at the 15. He had also revealed that the relationship didn't last for long.