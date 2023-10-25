Parineeti Chopra dazzled everyone when she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week recently. The actress rocked her newlywed look by flaunting her mangalsutra, sindoor and chooda with the outfit. The diva walked the ramp for Vani Vats' creation. Flaunting her chooda and sindoor with that radiance on her face, the Chopra girl looked every bit of a newlywed bride.

Parineeti shared the pictures from her LFW walk recently and soon got trolled. Reason? Many felt the actress was sharing heavily photoshopped pictures of herself on her social media page. "Its a clear photoshop. Look at the wall line around her waist area!" a reddit user commented.

Social media comments

"Oh yes, she did. Why can't she just show body positivity? She's not even running for a movie to hide her weight. Be who you are when there's ntg at stake," another user commented. "She battles weight issues lol. Didn't she get shamed for it when she first debutted. Seems like she faked getting over it, and still battles the insecurities," read one more comment. "Looks like before and after pics," one more person opined.

Many come out in support

However, there also a section that felt it could be due to the lights and the settings. "This is just a difference in draping. Anyone who's worn a saree knows that you can drape is tighter or looser on your body and it'll change how cinched your waist will look," a comment read. "Not everything is photoshopped! It could be angle or lighting anything," one more comment read.

Parineeti Chopra got married to Raghav Chadha in a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur, in September. We feel the diva did leave a mark with her ramp walk and her outfit at the LFW, whether or not photoshopped.