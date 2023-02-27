Huma Qureshi recently attended an event show. The Gangs of Wasseypur actress looked regal and royal in an enchanting blue dress. The diva walked with confidence and even posed for the paps happily. But, many on social media were not too impressed with her look. This is what they had to say.

What trolls wrote

"She looks so insecure about what she's wearing," one use wrote.

"She should join WWE...wrestler lag rahi hai (looking like a wrestler)," another user commented.

"She should go on a diet immediately," a social media user wrote.

"Is she pregnant?" asked another social media user.

"When is she due," a netizen asked.

"Looks heavily pregnant," another netizen commented.

Many appreciate the actress

However, there were many who chose to look beyond just her looks and praised her talent. "I am your biggest fan," one user commented. "Her line of work is just inspiring," another one wrote. "Finest actresses but not getting good roles," one more social media user commented. "Too good actress," came one more comment.

Huma Qureshi has always maintained that she doesn't let trolls impact her in any way. The actress often gets body shamed and fat-shamed by trolls and netizens. Huma, however, maintains that she doesn't let any of that shatter the confidence she has in her work and the person she is.