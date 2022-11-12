Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi's Monica O My Darling dropped on Netflix after a long wait. The 2-hour-10-minutes long dark humour crime thriller makes for an entertaining watch. The film has Sriram Raghavan vibe all over it, but, it doesn't come anywhere near Andhadhun. The Vasan Bala directorial also stars Sikander Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Vijay Kenkre in pivotal roles.

Plot in a nutshell

The film revolves around Rajkummar Rao, a robotics engineer who is dating Nikki and hopes to rule the company her father owns. The ambitious man digresses from his path after a fling with co-worker Huma Qureshi lands him to some trouble. However, it is later that he gets to know how he is the prey in the plan and not vice versa.

What works

Stellar starcast: When you have terrific actors like Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Rajkummar Rao together in a frame, you can't expect anything less than magic on the screen. Sikander Kher, who has made the world notice him after Aarya, brings along the dark humor and spice the film needed. Each and every actor does complete justice to their roles and it is difficult to imagine anyone else in these roles.

Engaging watch: The film might not be a 10/10 but it does serve a good and engaging dose of entertainment to its viewers. Like the trailer and the teaser promised, the film is not your regular Bollywood movie and would definitely stand out in the list of Hindi films released this year.

What doesn't

Too many plot twists: In its bid to keep up with the momentum, the film brings in too many twists and turn. And while at one point it seems interesting, as the film progresses and the twists do nothing more than overcomplicating what could have been a good project.

Loses its grip: Despite a terrific first half, the film tends to lose its grip in the second half. With its constant flashbacks, the film loses its focus.