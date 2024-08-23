Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a stylish appearance at an event recently. The diva turned heads in a black outfit. Flaunting her washboard abs and enviable figure, Samantha happily posed for the paparazzi. However, social media felt something was off in her latest appearance. Many felt that she looked depressed or worried and many questioned if it had anything to do with Naga – Sobhita engagement.

Social media reactions

"All her charm is gone, looking elderly," a social media user commented. "She has lost her charm due to her inner conflicts going on inside her heart and body," another social media user wrote. "She's not glowing anymore. Ofcourse damn depression may ruin anyone," a concerned fan commented. "This is how depression looks. Hope she heals soon," a well-wisher wrote.

"Is she Samantha I didn't recognise her she was very beautiful it's lost now," read a comment. "What's wrong with her, she lost her charm, she is looking not happy," read another comment. "She looks skinny, dull and artificially smiling. Glow missing," a user opined. "Samantha lost her weight and weekness so looking like this. Samnatha is very beautiful girl," another reasoned.

"Is she sick", "Lost her beauty", "The hair color doesn't suit her making her look older than her actual age" were some more comments on the video doing the rounds. It has been a few days since Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged. Nagarjuna took to social media to share the news as he posed with the happy couple.

Nagarjuna announces Sobhita - Naga engagement

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!" Nagarjuna had written.