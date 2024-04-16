Salman Khan has resumed work two days after the gunshot firing at his home. Known as the Dabangg Khan of Bollywood, Salman was spotted with BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and Rahul Kanal recently. The MLAs had visited Salman's home just prior to the Lok Sabha polls to talk about the social initiatives taken by the Khan family over the decades. Both, Ashish Shelar and Rahul took to their social media handles to share pictures from their meeting with the superstar.

Social media post

"Pleased to meet Shri Salim Khan ji, Smt Helen ji, @beingsalmankhan & family over lunch & discuss their social work in areas of healthcare & assisting the needy- started by Salim ji & pursued for two decades with utmost sincerity!! #Charity," Ashish Shelar wrote. While it seemed like another one of those fan moment pictures to us, a section on social media was quick to zoom into the picture and look at the things others missed.

Reactions to Salman's pic

Many were quick to point out how Salman Khan looked old and tired in the pictures. "Why is Salman looking like Salim Khan?" asked a user. "Salman is looking old," another user commented. "Why Salman is wearing Tshirt with a hole. Very bad," asked a social media user. "What has happened to Salman's fitness?" asked another social media user. "The without makeup look of Salman Khan," a person opined.

Salman Khan might have resumed work but the Khan family is worried about the actor's well-being. Previously, a few reports had claimed Salim Khan saying that the gunshot were fired as a publicity stunt and there's nothing to get worried about. Arbaaz Khan later issued a statement on behalf of the family saying that no such comments have been made.

"The recent incident of firing by two unidentified persons on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment, the residence of the Salim Khan family, is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place," he wrote.