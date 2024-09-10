Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary who enjoys a massive fan following was spotted during Ganpati visarjan. The actress was seen dancing with no abandon and soaking herself in the festivities. The Udaariyan actress' lavender saree stole our hearts. But, many on social media weren't happy with her makeup and overall look.

Social media reactions

As soon as Priyanka's dancing video surfaced, netizens were quick to drop some nasty comments on her. "Looking like a transgender," wrote a user. "Looking so manly," another user wrote. "Didn't expect this from Priyanka... What has happened to her," read a comment. "From makeup to outfit everything is like a transgender," read another comment. "Bad dancing, bad saree, vulgar look," a social media user commented.

"Why do they dance like its their aunty's wedding?" a social media user commented. "Horrible makeup," another social media user wrote. "What has happened to her style sense?" asked a person in the comments section. "Such loud makeup," read one more of the comments. However, there were some who defended the actress.

"What the hell is wrong with people they can't see others enjoying as there life is hell and with no color they want other also to be colorless," read a comment. "You go girl! Dance like no one's watching! Enjoy your day!" another comment read.

While Priyanka is a known face of the television industry, her relationship with Ankit Gupta went through a lot of ups and downs inside the house. Though the two maintained that they were just good friends, their body language and behaviour spoke otherwise. However, after the show ended, the two have been together rock solid.

Priyanka on equation with Ankit

Talking about what keeps them connected, Priyanka had said in an interview, "I think we are very real. I think that is the one quality that I feel is the reason. We are very normal. We don't know how to fake, maybe that is what keeps us connected. We both don't have a celebrity vibe, we don't have that we are very normal and that keeps us connected. That is something that keeps us connected to people who love us."