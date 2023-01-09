Ekta Kapoor's recent visit to actress Riddhi Dogra's home has put her under some massive troll attack. The Kapoor girl was trolled for her choice of clothing, which many on social media felt looked "uncomfortable" and "vulgar". Many claimed that even Ms Kapoor looked awkward in the dress.

What Ekta wore

Ekta stepped out of her car wearing a tie-dye print satin gown. And thus began the trolling. "We should donate some clothes to her," wrote one user. "She is looking like a wrestler," commented another social media user. "She looks so uncomfortable in that," commented a netizen. "That's so awkward," wrote another netizen.

Social media reacts

"She doesn't know what suits her and what doesn't," opined one netizen. "This dress is not made for her body type," was one more comment. "She does have a habit of liking to wear uncomfortable clothes and do the same moves," one more social media user commented.

SC pulls up Ekta Kapoor

It has been a few weeks since Ekta Kapoor was reprimanded by the Supreme Court for allegedly "polluting the minds of young people" with her web content. "Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. It is available to all. OTT (Over The Top) content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people?....on the contrary you are polluting the minds of youngsters," a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar had said.