Ekta Kapoor has been under fire for producing shows like XXX, Gandi Baat and so on. The ALT Balaji honcho has been slammed for producing and creating such content that "pollutes young minds". Ekta had been pulled up by the Supreme Court for showing such content without any restrictions. And now, the Kapoor girl seems to have taken a dig at Karan Johar.

Ekta's dig at Karan Johar

"Tum karo toh Lust Stories aur hum kare toh Gandi Baat #Hypocracy," Ekta wrote on her Instagram stories. For those unaware, K Jo had produced Lust Stories starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in 2020. The film from the anthology series revolved around sex and featured Kiara using a vibrator.

When SC pulled up Ekta

"Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. It is available to all. OTT (Over The Top) content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people?....on the contrary you are polluting the minds of youngsters," SC Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar said.

Ekta's fascination for female centric projects

Ekta Kapoor has always maintained that she loves making and creating projects that are female centric. In an interview with Outlook, she said, "Stories about women are far more juicy, far more entertaining and far more multi-dimensional than stories about men. You make stories about women and you realize the actual meaning of multitasking and navigation. Homegrown stories about women - I love that kind of storytelling the most."