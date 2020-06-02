Aadhaar card may not be requisite for opening a bank account but for a haircut, Chennaiites should hereafter mandatorily carry their unique identification card! The state government, in its new order, has mandated salon owners to maintain a register of their customers by including their Aadhaar number.

Aadhar cards for haircut

In the circular issued by Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan to District Collectors, he stated, "The salons, beauty parlours, and spas should maintain a register for noting down the name, address, mobile number and Aadhaar card details of the customers."

The new direction is introduced in the state for preventing the spread of coronavirus while tracking the name and details of the possible carriers. In its order released on Sunday, May 31, the Tamil Nadu government permitted the reopening of salons and barbershops there.

The salons will have to strictly adhere to the social distancing guidelines issued by the state government. Meanwhile, the order did not mention whether salons should refuse to offer service to those without Aadhaar numbers or not willing to provide the number.

Other conditions stated

The other conditions laid down for salons, beauty parlours, and spas include: