Aadhaar card may not be requisite for opening a bank account but for a haircut, Chennaiites should hereafter mandatorily carry their unique identification card! The state government, in its new order, has mandated salon owners to maintain a register of their customers by including their Aadhaar number.
In the circular issued by Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan to District Collectors, he stated, "The salons, beauty parlours, and spas should maintain a register for noting down the name, address, mobile number and Aadhaar card details of the customers."
The new direction is introduced in the state for preventing the spread of coronavirus while tracking the name and details of the possible carriers. In its order released on Sunday, May 31, the Tamil Nadu government permitted the reopening of salons and barbershops there.
The salons will have to strictly adhere to the social distancing guidelines issued by the state government. Meanwhile, the order did not mention whether salons should refuse to offer service to those without Aadhaar numbers or not willing to provide the number.
The other conditions laid down for salons, beauty parlours, and spas include:
- Avoid gathering of many customers at a time. The salons, beauty parlours, and spas should adopt 'service by appointment' in order to prevent the crowding.
- Only 50 percent of the total seats should be occupied by the customers with due space between them. Additionally, a minimum number of customers can only be allowed to wait for the service.
- The blade used for one customer should not be used for another and the used blades should be removed safely along with the chopped hair waste, face pack used, etc.
- Only disposable towels should be used. The same towel can be used with a second customer only after proper cleaning and drying.
- All the equipment, including the hair straightening machine, hair curling machine, spa stones and heater, slimming equipment, face and hair steamers, laser hair remover, and hood face dryers should be cleaned with sanitiser before and after use.
- In addition to this, the barbers should ensure that the chairs, door handles, mirrors and massage beds and chairs, the beds used for pedicure and facials/spa trolleys, water taps are sanitised five times a day with hypochlorite mixture or Lysol.
- Air Condition facilities should not be used and all windows should be opened for ensuring good air circulation.
- Proper availability of paper napkins for the workers to help them clean their hands and remove them safely should be ensured; while the workers should mandatorily wear masks and gloves.