Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has picked his official residence in Bengaluru and will move into it soon. As per the official notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, CM Bommai will operate from No. 1 Race View Cottage on Race Course Road.

The ministerial bungalow on the Race Course Road is currently occupied by Higher Education Minister and former Deputy Chief Minister, C N Ashwathnarayan. The Chief Minister will be able to shift after Ashwathnarayan moves out. The minister has sought a bungalow on Crescent Road.

Once Ashwathnarayan moves out, the No. 1 Race View Cottage will be repainted and modified as per CM Bommai's demands. Meanwhile, the CM will work from the Kumara Krupa guest house temporarily.

Karnataka CM's and their official residences

It might sound strange, but Karnataka CM has no designated residence in the state capital. Over the years, the chief ministers of Karnataka have opted several British-era bungalows - all located in the central part of the city.

The preferred choice for CM house is either Cauvery or Anugraha since other bungalows are smaller and not suitable to accommodate the CM, his family and the staff. Anugraha is right next to Cauvery, which was once occupied by former CM SM Krishna. It is currently occupied by Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty.

Former CM Siddaramaiah's official residence was Cauvery, which he continued to occupy for one year after losing power. The bungalow had been then assigned to Cabinet minister KJ George. When BS Yediyurappa came to power, he issued a notice to Siddaramaiah to vacate Cauvery, which the former CM continues to reside in.

BSY is not entitled to a government bungalow since his resignation from the CM post. Even though CM Bommai had issued an order, which stated Yediyurappa could receive government facilities, Yediyurappa declined.

Picking the official CM residence has been no less than a task. It could be said that the Karnataka minsters' belief in Vaastu and superstition deprived them of a designated house in the state capital.

"Chief ministers and their family's belief in Vaastu, astrology has created this embarrassing situation. Government officials have also turned some big bungalows into offices and guesthouses without applying mind. At least, now the government should declare Cauvery as the designated official residence of Karnataka CM to avoid crisis in future," a top official at the CMO was quoted as saying by News18.

Anugraha is one such residence, which has remained unoccupied by CMs as many politicians have considered it unlucky. It is believed that CMs who live their have short tenure. D V Sadananda Gowda had stayed in Anugraha during his 11-month tenure, ignoring the superstitions. Other CMs who stayed there, include Dharam Singh (2005) and S M Krishna (1999-2004), H D Kumaraswamy (2006-2007) and H D Deve Gowda (1994-96).

The first Karnataka CM S Nijalingappa had stayed at Carlton House on Palace Road. BD Jatti, when he assumed the office of the CM, moved into Balabrooie on Sankey Road, which is now a state guesthouse. After him, SR Kanthi stayed at Crescent house on Crescent Road.