Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has accorded cabinet rank facilities to his predecessor B.S. Yediyurappa. The order was issued by the Under Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) on Saturday.

The order from the Protocol wing of the DPAR mentioned that as long as the current Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai holds the post, Yediyurappa will continue to have all facilities of a cabinet rank minister.

A day after Karnataka accorded him the cabinet rank, B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to withdraw the same. In his nine-line letter written in Kannada to Bommai, Yediyurappa stated that he was content to receive legitimate benefits which are accorded to a former Chief Minister. "I humbly request to our new chief minister to withdraw this order," he said.

What govt facilities BSY can avail?

This was the first time such a thing is being done. Yediyurappa could have continued to utilise a government bungalow, vehicle, 11 staffers and the security provided by the government.

Usually, the outgoing Chief Minister continues with these perks for six months after they step down. The order by Chief Minister Bommai has surprised many.

(With inputs from IANS)