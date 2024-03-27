Deepak Chahar has revealed that he had to look at both Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni for field placements during the initial matches in the IPL. Chennai Super Kings pacer, Deepak added that it used to get a bit confusing earlier. He mentioned that with time Ruturaj is leading the way and things are getting better for the team.

Deepak's confusion

"I got to look at Mahi (MSD) bhai and at Ruturaj - both of them these days for field placements and all. So there is a bit of confusion about where to look now but Ruturaj is doing well, and he is leading the way," Chahar had said in a pre match presentation. It was Dhoni's sudden decision to quit captaincy and give it to Ruturaj that had shocked the world.

Ruturaj on captaincy

Ruturaj, on the other hand, revealed that he came to know of it officially a day prior to the matches. He added that last year Dhoni had mentioned to him about stepping up and leading but he had not put too much thought into it. "Last year itself, Mahi bhai had hinted about captaincy at some point of time," he said.

"Just hinted saying be ready, it should not come as a surprise. When we came into the camp, he made me involve in some of the practice match simulations. I remember him posting about new role on social media. Everybody was pointing towards me and asking if he (Ruturaj) was the new captain," Ruturajd said in a video posted by IPL.