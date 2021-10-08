And Deepak Chahar is taken! Deepak found a grand way to propose to his ladylove and proposed her for marriage with a ring, at the stadium. The Chennai Super Kings pacer went down on his knees to propose to his girlfriend and left everyone cheering for the two. Deepak Chahar's girlfriend is Jaya Bharadwaj, who is the sister of a famous Splitsvilla contestant Sidharth Bharadwaj.

The proposal

Ever since the video was shared, it has gone viral. Deepak Chahar had been making news for his relationship for a while now and his grand gesture has swept the internet off its feet. Jaya's brother, Sidharth took to social media to share the news. "Words can't describe my joy for my beautiful sister @jayab05 and @deepak_chahar9 so proud of your style of proposing shera!!! Cha gaya!! Let the life long celebrations begin !!!!! Love you both #congratulationsjayaanddeepak #congratsjaydee #mybeautifulsister," he wrote.

Deepak shared pictures of him proposing to his ladylove and wrote, "Picture says it all . Need all your blessings #taken." Sharing the video of the proposal, he wrote, "Special moment" and made a heart emoji. "and she is shivering," commented Deepak's sister, Malti Chahar.

Who is Jaya?

Jaya is reportedly working in a corporate firm in Delhi. Jaya's brother Sidharth Bharadwaj was a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla. Back in August, there were reports of Deepak having introduced Jaya to many of his team members and the two couldn't wait to take the relationship to the next level.A TOI report states that the two are pretty invested in the relationship and might get married soon after the IPL.