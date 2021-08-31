Deepak Chahar is reportedly dating a former Bigg Boss contestant's sister. The Chennai Super Kings lad is one of the most stylish and powerful players on the Indian cricket team. So naturally, the curiosity around his personal life has always piqued everyone's interest. And now, it seems, the cricketer has found his soulmate.

The dashing dude is reportedly dating former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj's sister Jaya. Reports suggest that so strong is their relationship that they are even planning to get hitched soon. Not just this, Jaya would also be accompanying Chahar to Dubai for the upcoming IPL. A TOI report states that the two are pretty invested in the relationship and might get married soon after the IPL.

Deepak reportedly has even introduced Jaya to many of his team members and can't wait to take the relationship to the next level. Jaya is reportedly working in a corporate firm in Delhi. Jaya's brother Sidharth Bharadwaj was a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla.

IPL 2021 will return with its Phase 2 in the UAE and would start from September 19. BCCI had to suspend the matches midway after several team players tested positive for the coronavirus despite the bio bubble. The first match on 19 Sep would be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The finals would be played on 15th of October.