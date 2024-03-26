MS Dhoni's decision to let go of his Chennai Super Kings captaincy on the eve of the IPL 2024 shocked the nation. Dhoni handed over the captaincy to a much younger Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhoni's decision came as a major shock to many however, it was accepted as the next logical move. Amid all this, Gayle's statement on Dhoni's innings has left everyone surprised.

Dhoni to skip matches?

"He (MS Dhoni) might not play all games. There may be a little break in between for him. that's why the decision. But MSD will go well, don't worry about that," Gayle said during the post match presentation. CSK's new skipper, Gaikwad has revealed that the news did come as a shock to many but Dhoni had hinted him of stepping up.

Dhoni hinted Ruturaj of captaincy

"Last year itself, Mahi bhai had hinted about captaincy at some point of time. Just hinted saying be ready, it should not come as a surprise. When we came into the camp, he made me involve in some of the practice match simulations. I remember him posting about new role on social media. Everybody was pointing towards me and asking if he (Ruturaj) was the new captain," Ruturaj said in a video posted by IPL.

Ruturaj on Dhoni's captaincy

"I was like, maybe it meant something else on social media. Back of the mind, it was there. Now that I am here, I am really looking forward to it," he further said. Ruturaj had also said that the team and the spirit set up by Dhoni is something he has seen in all the players of the team. He further said that he would never want to change a thing in the team in terms of the spirit of the game and core values.