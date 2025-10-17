Sonakshi Sinha has given it back to trolls over constant body shaming. Ever since she got married to Zaheer Iqbal, rumours of her being pregnant have been surfacing on social media. While the couple initially refused to acknowledge the constant speculations, Sonakshi has now shut down the trolls with a savage post.

Sonakshi Sinha shared several pictures from Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash. But, more than the pictures, it was the caption that stole the show. The 'Dabangg' actress took a dig at trolls and people body shaming her or speculating her constant pregnancy. The Sinha girl wrote that she holds the "world record for the longest pregnancy".

Longest pregnancy

Let's take a look at her post. "World record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting according to our lovely and hyper intelligent media) simply for posing with hand around midsection. Scroll to last slide for our reaction... and then continue to dazzle this Diwali," she wrote.

The last picture had Sonakshi and Zaheer laughing uncontrollably. It was at Taurani's bash that Zaheer had kept his hand on Sonakshi's belly to tease her in front of the paps. For the event, Shatrughan Sinha's daughter had worn a beautiful beige coloured silk outfit which gave her a very delicate look.

Sonakshi - Zaheer wedding

There were reports of Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha not being happy about the couple's alliance. However, the power couple surprised everyone with their happy presence at Sona - Zaheer's registered wedding. Sonakshi had revealed that Shatrughan didn't object to her relationship with Zaheer when she went to him to talk about it.

Shatrughan Sinha has also often said that no one can stop anyone from getting married as it is God's wish and everyone's right to choose a partner.