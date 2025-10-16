Diwali is just around the corner, and Bollywood's Diwali parties are in full swing. Who's who from B-town have been attending the festive bashes, adding glamour and sparkle to the season.

However, during Vikram Phadnis' 35th anniversary fashion celebration, Sonakshi Sinha arrived with her husband and actor, Zaheer Iqbal, wearing a red traditional outfit. She also wore a dupatta and the loose-fitting traditional attire and once again sparked pregnancy rumors. Several media reports and paparazzi pages claimed that Sonakshi was hiding her baby bump.

However, on Thursday at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash, Zaheer mocked the media reports and was seen hilariously putting the speculations to rest.

In the viral clips, Sonakshi and Zaheer arrived together, and during photo ops, he was seen playfully touching Sonakshi's stomach as if trying to hide a 'baby bump,' leaving Sonakshi in splits.

In the clip, Zaheer was heard saying, 'baby,' while touching Sonakshi's stomach, and then he later said, "Mazaak kar rahe hai."

Check out the video below.

She was also seen playfully hitting Zaheer as he once again kept his hand on her stomach.

This fun exchange between Sonakshi and Zaheer clearly implied that the pregnancy rumours were baseless.

For the bash, Sonakshi was spotted wearing an elegant gold and off-white outfit, while Zaheer opted for a stylish blue ensemble.

This isn't the first time Sonakshi and Zaheer have shut down pregnancy rumours. There have been several instances in the past where the couple have called out media portals and paparazzi for spreading false pregnancy news.

About Sonakshi and Zaheer

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Mumbai on June 23, 2024, in the presence of their loved ones, followed by a lavish reception.

Work Front

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Nikita Roy and is now gearing up for the recently announced Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded in Qatar. The star-studded event, featuring Salman Khan and other Bollywood celebrities, is set to take place on November 14, 2025, at the Asian Town Amphitheatre in Doha.

Sonakshi will next be seen in Jatadhara, which also stars Sudheer Babu and Divya Khosla in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on November 7, 2025.