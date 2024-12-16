Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hails contribution of Hindi in 'nation-building' & development of society

Lauding the contribution of the Hindi language in the development of Indian society and nation-building, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has highlighted how the language "binds our cultural diversity in the thread of unity and gives it strength".

Birla also called the Hindi language as "soul and identity of India".

Addressing an annual convention of 'Etawah Hindi Seva Nidhi' on Sunday in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, the Lok Sabha Speaker highlighted his address in a post on X.

He also mentioned the efforts being made to translate Lok Sabha debates into Hindu using AI models too.

"A humble effort is being made to translate Lok Sabha debates into Hindi using Neural Language Model of AI," read the post by the Speaker's office.

"Hindi is such a flexible and versatile language that it has adapted so well to changing technologies that with the use of AI, the richness of Hindi literature and poetry is being made available across the world in new and more efficient ways," the post added.

The Lok Sabha Speaker highlighted that AI is being used to make Hindi literature and poetry accessible to everyone across the globe.

"Today, with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the rich legacy of Hindi literature and poetry is available across the globe, he said, adding that Hindi has also been increasingly used in the fields of justice, administration, and internet technology," said an official statement by the Speaker's office.

"When we look at governance systems and democratic institutions around the world, the importance of Hindi in uniting India's diversity and enforcing its unity becomes evident," the Speaker said according to the statement.

Birla also mentioned that during the preparation of India's Constitution, visionary leaders from various states, speaking different languages and dialects, recognised the importance of languages as symbols of unity. They acknowledged Hindi's inherent potential to unite the entire nation.

While mentioning how various Supreme Court judgments are also getting translated, he added, "Times have changed now. In the past, Supreme Court judgments were written in only one language. Now, the Supreme Court has also started translating judgments into multiple languages. In Parliament, we are using 22 Indian languages, which are the languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. We are also extending translation facilities for members who want to speak in their own languages."

(With inputs from IANS)