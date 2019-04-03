With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address mega rallies in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra on Wednesday, April 3, to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign. The BJP shared a post from its official Twitter account mentioning the place and time of the rallies to be addressed by the Prime Minister. PM Modi will address two rallies in Siliguri and Kolkata, whereas West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a public rally in Dinhata. The Congress party released its manifesto in the national capital with a focus on farmers, jobs and its scheme NYAY. The BJP is also expected to release its manifesto later this week. Stay with ibtimes.co.in for latest updates for news on the election campaign trail.
Ex-Karnataka chief secretary to join BJP
Retired IAS officer and former Karnataka chief secretary Rathna Prabha said, "I have decided to join the BJP as PM has been striving to develop the country in a unique manner. I wanted to do service to the nation and felt this was one party apt for me to fulfil my desires to work for the people."
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti files nomination from Anantnag
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has filed her nomination from Anantnag parliamentary constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections.
Congress releases list of 4 candidates from West Bengal
Congress releases list of 4 candidates from West Bengal. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/3xhNDf0pe3— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2019
Bengal poll battle heats up ahead of Modi-Mamata face-off
BJP, which is prepping up for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 polls, is set to launch the party's campaign in West Bengal. Didi is all set to take on PM Modi with a public rally at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district. The battle of Bengal is all set to heat up with PM Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee kick-starting their campaign on the same day.
Also in a bid to dethrone PM Modi, Didi decided to prepone her campaign schedule by a day. Modi is slated to address two rallies in opposite parts of the state - Siliguri in north Bengal and Kolkata.
Amit Shah campaigns for Tejasvi Surya, organises roadshow
BJP President Amit Shah campaigned for Tejasvi Surya, Bengaluru South candidate, on Tuesday, April 2, to kick start the election campaigns for the youngest party candidate in the state. READ FULL REPORT HERE
Lok Sabha 2019 elections is about promises versus intentions: PM Modi
"Lok Sabha election 2019 is a choice between promises and intentions. It is a choice between resolution and conspiracy. It is a choice between trust and corruption," PM Modi tells people of Arunachal Pradesh.
इस बार का चुनाव वादों और इरादों के बीच का चुनाव है।— BJP (@BJP4India) April 3, 2019
ये संकल्प और साजिश के बीच का चुनाव है।
ये भरोसे और भ्रष्टाचार के बीच का चुनाव है: पीएम #DeshKeLiyeModi https://t.co/3bMRJvumQE
PM Modi slams Congress manifesto
Just like them (Congress), their manifesto is corrupt and full of lies. Therefore, it should be called hypocrisy document, not a manifesto.
Just like them, their manifesto is corrupt and full of lies. Therefore, it should be called hypocrisy document, not a manifesto: PM Shri @narendramodi #DeshKeLiyeModi— BJP (@BJP4India) April 3, 2019
"You all have seen how Arunachal was neglected by previous governments for decades, you all have experienced it and seen it for yourself... You have seen how you were ignored in the past, but you finally have someone who accepts you, your culture and your traditions -- who understands your dreams and aspirations and who works to ensure that those are realised," the PM added.
Modi said, "We want to make Arunachal Pradesh and entire northeast gateway of East Asia. For new Arunachal Pradesh, our vision, is connectivity, resources and respect."
PM Modi speaks at Pasighat in Arunchal Pradesh
Addressing the rally in Pasighat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is with the support of the people of Arunachal Pradesh that we have been able to develop roads, national highway, railway and improve air connectivity of the state with the rest of the nation. It is the result of your strong trust in us."
PM Modi to address a public rally in Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is glad to address a public gathering in Arunachal Pradesh today.
Glad to be going back to Arunachal Pradesh today. Will address a public meeting in Pasighat.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2019
In Arunachal Pradesh, like the rest of the Northeast, BJP is gaining substantial popularity. Our good work stands in contrast to Congress’ apathy and loot. @BJP4Arunachal