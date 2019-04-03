Just like them (Congress), their manifesto is corrupt and full of lies. Therefore, it should be called hypocrisy document, not a manifesto.

Just like them, their manifesto is corrupt and full of lies. Therefore, it should be called hypocrisy document, not a manifesto: PM Shri @narendramodi #DeshKeLiyeModi — BJP (@BJP4India) April 3, 2019

"You all have seen how Arunachal was neglected by previous governments for decades, you all have experienced it and seen it for yourself... You have seen how you were ignored in the past, but you finally have someone who accepts you, your culture and your traditions -- who understands your dreams and aspirations and who works to ensure that those are realised," the PM added.

Modi said, "We want to make Arunachal Pradesh and entire northeast gateway of East Asia. For new Arunachal Pradesh, our vision, is connectivity, resources and respect."