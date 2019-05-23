Live

West Bengal Lok Sabha election 2019 results: In the run up to the 2019 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to make significant inroads in West Bengal, challenging the political status quo of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamol Congress (TMC), which has been holding on to power in the state for the past eight years.

West Bengal sends 42 MPs to the Lok Sabha – the third largest after Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra – went to polls in seven phases, which started on Aprill 11 and continued for over a month till May 19.

83.8 per cent high voter turnout was recorded despite sporadic violence in the state. In the 2014 national elections, TMC swept the state, winning 34 seats while BJP and the Left front managed to bag only two seats apiece. Congress secured only four seats in the state.

The final results will be known after the counting of votes, which started at 8 am on Thursday, May 23. The result will be declared on the same day.

Live Updates