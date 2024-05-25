As the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections unfolds, all seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi are currently witnessing polling. A total of 58 seats across six states and two Union territories are actively engaged in the electoral process today, featuring a staggering 889 candidates vying for victory.

As polling stations buzz with activity, heightened security measures are evident outside Nirman Bhawan polling station in the national capital, where Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are anticipated to cast their votes imminently.

In this crucial electoral showdown, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), boasting a 100% success rate in Delhi during the 2014 and 2019 national polls, faces stiff competition from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, both integral members of the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc. Under their predetermined seat-sharing arrangement for Delhi, the AAP is contesting four seats, leaving the remaining three to the Congress.

Delhi's electoral landscape comprises the following parliamentary segments: Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi.

Simultaneously, all 10 constituencies in neighboring Haryana are also casting their votes today. Furthermore, states like Uttar Pradesh (14 out of 80 seats), West Bengal (8 out of 42), Bihar (8 out of 40), Odisha (6 out of 21), Jharkhand (4 out of 14), and Jammu and Kashmir (1 out of 5) are participating in the electoral process during this sixth phase.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh emphasized the significance of elections as a celebration of democracy, urging Indian citizens to exercise their voting rights to fortify the country's constitution, safeguard democracy, and oppose authoritarianism. Singh expressed confidence in the INDIA alliance, predicting a triumph of over 300 seats.

In the initial hours of voting, Delhi registered a turnout of 8.94 percent by 9 am on May 25, with the lowest turnout observed in the New Delhi constituency.

Responding to queries regarding Rahul Gandhi's support for AAP and Arvind Kejriwal's backing for Congress, Priyanka Gandhi underscored the shared commitment to uphold democracy and the constitution, setting aside personal grievances in favor of the greater democratic cause.