With the Lok Sabha elections 2019 fast approaching, voters across the country are in sheer anticipation of exercising their constitutional right. As important it is to vote for your next government or candidate, it is equally important to for your name to appear on the electoral rolls.

The voter lists keep changing and it is possible that your name appeared during the state elections and could go missing from the list in general elections. Every vote matters and it's best to check if you're eligible to vote these coming elections well in advance instead of having to go to the booth to find out otherwise.

Having an election ID card or voter ID is the first step towards casting your vote during elections and the second one is for your name to appear in the electoral roll. With the power of the internet, you can easily check if your name is on the electoral rolls in India.

How to check if your name is on voter list?

If you have your voter ID or the EPIC number handy, the process is quite simple.

Step 1: Go to National Voter Services Portal's (NVSP) Electoral Search page

Step 2: Select Search by EPIC No.

Step 3: Enter your unique EPIC number (appears in bold on your voter ID)

Step 4: Select your state and enter the captcha code and hit search

If your name appears below then you should be heading to the polling booth on the day of election to cast your vote. If nothing shows up, your name is probably not on the list.

In case, you do not have your EPIC number handy, you can select "Search by Details" and enter all the information such as name, gender, age, Assembly Constituency and such on the National Voter Services Portal. Since it is common to have misspelt names in voter ID or in the electoral database, an EPIC number is the best way to search and get accurate results.

In an event of lost voter ID, voters can still cast their vote if the name appears on the list. Voters can use other documents such as passport, PAN card, driving license, service ID card, and Aadhaar card. The Lok Sabha election 2019 is going to take place in seven phases starting from April 11 all the way through May 19.