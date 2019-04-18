Voting for second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 will take place on Thursday, April 18. 12 states and one Union Territory will vote today for 97 Lok Sabha constituencies. Polls will not be held in Tami Nadu's Vellore, as per the direction of the Election Commission. Polling for Phase 2 Lok Sabha Elections will be held in are Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry.

Voting for Phase 2 elections will begin from 7 am and continue till 6 pm. A total of 1,644 candidates are contesting on 97 seats for the second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019. The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 to choose the 17th Lok Sabha is being conducted across India in seven phases. The first phase of polls were held on April 11 when 20 states and two UT went for polls. The polling dates for general election 2019 are: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Elections 2019 result will be declared on May 23.