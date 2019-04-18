Mohammad Mohsin, a Karnataka police officer, who was posted as a poll officer in Odisha, was suspended by the Election Commission for searching Prime Minister Modi's helicopter during a rally in Sambalpur, Odisha. Mohsin was suspended on April 16, Tuesday.

Mohsin, who is part of the Karnataka cadre, ordered a one-man team to search the Prime Minister's helicopter, going against the EC's norms which states that Modi is an SPG protectee and can be exempted from the search.

"Checking of the prime minister's chopper, undertaken at Sambalpur, was not in accordance with the Election Commission guidelines as SPG protectees are exempt from such checking," an officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

Mohsin, who is currently a general secretary at Karnataka's Backward Class Welfare department was posted in Sambalpur as a general observer from April 4 to 23 in four Sambalpur assembly constituencies, Rengali, Sambalpur, Kuchinda and Rairakhol. Mohsin's suspension was recommended by Odisha's chief electoral officer, Sambalpur's District Election Officer and the DIG of Sambalpur.

The Election Commission considered the move by Mohsin as a dereliction of duty since PM Modi was also slightly delayed for his rally due to the search, reports Times of India. "The Election Commission has considered the material available before it and prima facie finds it as dereliction of duty," the EC said in a statement on April 16.

Many surprise checks of politicians vehicles have been carried out by the Election Commission's flying squad over the past few days. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik's car was searched recently as well as Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's chopper in Sambalpur on Tuesday.