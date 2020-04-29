As the Covid-19 curve appears to flatten marginally, the Karnataka state government on Tuesday, relaxed its lockdown norms in the green zones that have no positive cases of novel coronavirus reported.

While the red zones, including the state capital Bengaluru, on the other hand, will have to follow the strict measures to curb all sorts of further spread.

The state government has identified 10 green zones or the non-containment zones including Chamrajnagar, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Haveri, Kolar, Koppala, Raichur, Ramanagar, Shimoga, and Yadgiri.

Meanwhile, the red zones in the state include Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburugi, Bagalkot, and Dharward.

Bengaluru under restrictions

According to the norms by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the regions under Bengaluru Urban will continue to follow the lockdown measures as it falls under the red zone categorisation.

So far, the state has reported 520 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which the major proportion belongs to the city hub. Of the 198 wards in Bengaluru, 38 wards have been declared hotspots.

This includes the major centres viz. HSR Layout, JC Nagar, JP Nagar, Madiwala, Malleshwaram, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Sampangiramanagar, and VV Puram among the other spots.

Essential supplies ensured

Although strict restrictions and police vigilance is established across the city, simultaneous measures to mitigate the hardships on public life are also considered by the authorities. The essential supply of food items and other urgent services are door delivered to the residents with the help of various online delivery services. Many volunteers of recognised cyclists' union including Relief Riders are ensuring adequate help and supply of medicines to the senior citizens in the city.

For the orange districts in the state, the district-in-charge minister is allowed to take decisions on the activities to be allowed there.

The classifications of red, orange and green zones indicate more than six, less than five and zero Covid cases reported respectively.

As per the relaxed norms released by the Karnataka government, operations of industries in the green districts are permitted. It also allows opening of shops and commercial establishments other than those working in malls, although only 50 per cent of the workforce permitted to be engaged.

The state government has decided to continue the lockdown rules till the end of this month.

Meanwhile, industries operating in rural areas outside to the limits of Bengaluru urban are now allowed to operate.