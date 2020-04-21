The coronavirus pandemic might have left us disturbed with no work in hand, but there are many who are putting their creative juices to the best use during this time. Sheena Khalid and Roshan Abbas have come together to bring Lockdown Love, starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Priyanshu Painyuli.

In a new play that's being touted as India's first virtual play done live, a team of fantastic actors have come together to tell a fascinating story. Titled Lockdown Love, directed by Sheena Khalid and hosted by Roshan Abbas, the play is adapted from Jonathan Rand's Check Please. It's a modern day take on arranged romance in times of a pandemic. The show also stars Tanmay Danania, Ashwin Mushran, Kira Narayanan and the director Sheena herself.

Live virtual play

Priyanshu, who is all set to make his international debut with Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction this month, is on a roll. "This was the first of its kind live play to be performed virtually for an audience. 'Lock down lovers' is about love in these pandemic times. It is the story of a guy played by me and a girl played by Shriya, who go on different online dates with random weird people, till they accidentally log into a window where they meet each other and connect. It's about in these difficult times also how sometimes one keeps looking and hoping to find love. Every actor performs from their respective houses even in rehearsals. The tech support and direction was done through zoom video chats. Tess Joseph did a fantastic casting on this one and I had a great time working on this. We are hoping to do one every weekend."

Shriya Pilgaonkar made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Fan and has made her presence felt with shows like Mirzapur and Beecham House. Apart from Priyanshu and Richa, several other stars have come out with their best during the lockdown. While Ali Fazal has dedicated a romantic musical to Richa Chadha, Richa is busy writing scripts and honing her comedy skills.