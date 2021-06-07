The Kerala government has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown until June 16. The government made this decision as the Covid test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is still above 13 percent, even after completely locking down the state for one month. All the restrictions which are currently in place will be continued until June 16.

Covid spread slowing down in Kerala, but not completely safe

At one point in time, the test positivity rate in Kerala was above 28. As the statewide lockdown is progressing steadily, the TPR has fallen to 13 percent. The state government is expected to lift the statewide lockdown only when the TPR in the state falls below 10 percent.

Medical experts in the state have apparently requested chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to extend the statewide lockdown until the test positivity rate goes below 10 percent. According to medical experts, the state will again witness a surge in positive cases if the lockdown is lifted now. The Kerala Police department has also requested the state government not to initiate the unlock procedure until the TRP goes below 10 percent.

A new guideline that will explain the lockdown restrictions is expected to be released soon. Theaters, shopping complexes, and malls will remain closed as a part of the statewide lockdown. Media reports state that shops will be allowed to function for more time on Fridays.

Covid: Latest statistics in Kerala

On June 07, Kerala witnessed 9,313 fresh Covid cases and 221 deaths. The daily test positivity rate recorded today is 13.2. Thiruvananthapuram witnessed the maximum cases with more than 1400 cases followed by Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Alappuzha. According to the latest updates, the coronavirus pandemic has already claimed the lives of more than 10,000 people worldwide.