As the second wave of coronavirus has started showing signs of slowing down, fresh concerns have triggered after a new variant of Covid has been detected among international passengers from the United Kingdom and Brazil. This new variant of coronavirus named B.1.1.28.2 has been detected through genome sequencing conducted by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

B.1.1.28.2: The new coronavirus variant in India

The new Covid variant was isolated from nasal and throat swabs from international travelers from the United Kingdom and Brazil. Experts have assessed the pathogenicity of the new variant in the Syrian hamster model and compared it with B.1 variant.

Initial analysis revealed that this new variant of Covid will induce symptoms that include bodyweight loss, severe fever, viral replication in the respiratory tract, and lung lesions. Experts at the National Institute of Virology conducted the test for about seven days on nine Syrian hamsters. The study was performed in Vero CCL81 cells and genomic characterization by next-generation sequencing.

Researchers who took part in this study suggested that the newly detected variant is very similar to the Delta variant, the Covid variant initially detected in India a few months back. The study report from researchers also noted that this new variant could be more dangerous than the Alpha variant, which means this new coronavirus variant could be highly transmissible.

The new variant could elevate Covid-related complications

Researchers also noted that this new coronavirus variant could trigger more Covid-related complications when compared to other variants.

"B.1.1.28.2 lineage variant could be successfully isolated and characterization could be performed. Pathogenicity of the isolate was demonstrated in the Syrian hamster model and in comparison, with B.1 variant was found more pathogenic. The findings of increased disease severity and neutralization reduction are of great concern and point towards the need for screening the vaccines for efficacy. The B.1.1.28.2 variant, which was found more pathogenic in hamsters producing severe pneumonia in comparison with B.1 lineage variant. The B.1 variant infected hamster sera showed reduced neutralization against B.1.1.28.2," wrote the researchers in the study report.

Researchers also noted that further genomic surveillance should be carried out to understand the new Covid variant's pathogenicity and immune escape potential for preparedness.