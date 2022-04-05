Kangana Ranaut's reality show, Lock Upp is making news every day. With the popular and somewhat controversial lineup of celeb contestants, the show has been grabbing massive views. The drama, fights, romance, and friendships have become the talk of the town. Poonam Pandey, who is one of the contestants, had urged her fans to vote for her and save her from elimination. In return, she had promised to take off her t-shirt for them.

Poonam fulfills promise

Poonam had promised that in true "Poonam style" she would take off her t shirt on live camera. Needless to say, she became the highest voted contestant and decided to fulfil her promise. She took off her top in front of a camera when no other contestant was there. However, she was wearing her innerwear inside the top she took off. But, by the time the other inmates could return, she quickly put back the top.

Not breaking the rules

"Zyaada nahi kar sakti, I can't break rules. This is a very beautiful platform and is watched by different age groups and I don't want to do something which can make people unhappy. I wanted to fulfil the promise, but at the same time, I didn't want to cross any limits. I kept that in mind," she told the cameras.

Pandey also thanked her fans and followers for saving her. "People who are waiting to see me take off my t-shirt completely, I promise when I come out I will do everything. I promise this entire week I will give you a full dose of entertainment. Remember you, seductress princess, I'll keep entertaining you."