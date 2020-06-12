In a Pak shelling along the Line of Control in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, a 40-year-old woman has reportedly lost her life. Earlier, a 35-year-old woman was also hospitalised after suffering from minor injuries in a shell attack.

Woman killed in bomb shelling

"One woman identified as Akhter Begum wife of Zahoor Ahmad Chaci of Batgran village was killed due to shelling," SDPO Uri Junaid Wali told GNS. Several shells have landed in Nambla, Saidpora, Thajal, Silikote, and adjoining villages, officials said.

35-year-old woman Parveena Begum, wife of Shabir Ahmad sheik of Nambla was earlier hospitalised after suffering from minor injuries. She was shifted to SDH Uri for treatment, the official said. Meanwhile, at least five families from Silikote village fled to safer places.

SDM Uri Reyaz Ahmad Malik said that people fleeing from the LoC are being kept in Government Girls higher secondary school Uri.

"If needed, we will vacant Government Boys Higher Secondary School and NHPC Government quarters at Bandi Uri.

The panic has also gripped the residents of Charunda, Batgran, Hathlanga, Soura, Mothal, Balkote, Silikote, Thajal, Tilawari, Nambla, and Balkote, reports, and officials said.