After violating ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) early on Saturday, the Pakistan Army again resorted to unprovoked shelling in another sector of J&K's Poonch district on Saturday evening.

Defence spokesman, Colonel Devender Anand, said that after violating ceasefire in Kirni sector in the morning, Pakistan again initiated unprovoked firing and shelling in Khari Karmara sector of Poonch district at around 7.45 p.m. on Saturday.

"Unprovoked ceasefire violations were initiated by Pakistan by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Khari Karmara sector. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," Anand said.

Firing exchanges continued for around four hours between the two sides in Kirni sector in the morning as indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan sent civilians scurrying for safety in the area.