Heavy firing going on across LoC as Pak violates ceasefire Close
Heavy firing going on across LoC as Pak violates ceasefire

After violating ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) early on Saturday, the Pakistan Army again resorted to unprovoked shelling in another sector of J&K's Poonch district on Saturday evening.

Defence spokesman, Colonel Devender Anand, said that after violating ceasefire in Kirni sector in the morning, Pakistan again initiated unprovoked firing and shelling in Khari Karmara sector of Poonch district at around 7.45 p.m. on Saturday.

Indian intelligence warned of possible attacks
Indian security personnel guards at the Line of Control (LoC).Reuters

"Unprovoked ceasefire violations were initiated by Pakistan by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Khari Karmara sector. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," Anand said.

Firing exchanges continued for around four hours between the two sides in Kirni sector in the morning as indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan sent civilians scurrying for safety in the area.