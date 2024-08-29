Kriti Sanon sat down for a tete-a-tete with Nikhil Kamath along with KL Rahul and Badshah. A segment from their interaction has now raised eyebrows on reddit. When the Zerodha founder pointed out that Bollywood isn't doing a great business, Kriti Sanon was quick to retaliate. She spoke about how her films did commercially. Only to be pointed out by Nikhil how the numbers have gone down.

The interaction

When Nikhil Kamath said, "I think Bollywood is not working great right now," Kriti was quick to say, "Do you still hear that?" The Adipurush actress further said, "I think its doing great now. That's what, my last two films did pretty well, haan." However, at this point, Nikhil was ready to share some strong insight into how B'town isn't the cash making machine, it was touted to be earlier.

Kamath began by giving examples of how the occupancy rates in multiplexes have gone down. He also added how it is difficult for talent to make as much money as they did a few years back. He also revealed how the number of employment opportunities Bollywood gave out has also gone down now. However, Kriti continued to maintain that films still easily make Rs 100 cr but the expectations are more now.

Reddit reacts

Reddit was quick to share this segment and it didn't take redditors too long to drop comments. "He should have started with...for example Adipurush.... and then spoken ahead. I am sure the reaction and answers would have been different," wrote a reddit user. "This interview was like an eye opener for me about kriti. She is literally living in some delusional world. She is not at all aware of what is going around her in REAL world," another user commented. "Ma'am you are not the Bollywood," a reddit user chipped in.

"She has no personality. This interview really exposed her. I can't even stand the way she speaks in it, it's so weird," another reddit user opined. "She thinks when people say Bollywood, they mean her," read a comment. "This is what happens when airheads are given a reality check by someone who knows the real facts and numbers lol. I love how he basically cooked them with facts," another comment read.

"The way she talks seems so pretentious though. I mean, why on earth would you use your own movies as example when there are so many better ones to prove your point," one more comment read. "She is such a bimbo. Why does Nikhil talk about business with people who are in it just for fame and money? Also, why is she so defensive?" was also one of the comments on the thread.