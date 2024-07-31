'From anti-smoking advocate to beach smoker': Reddit spots Kriti Sanon smoking with rumoured BF Kabir Bahia in Greece [Reactions]

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon celebrated her 33rd birthday on July 27th. The actor celebrated her birthday in Greece. Several videos and pictures from her birthday getaway have surfaced online. Amid celebrations between sun, sand and suspected romance. The 33-year-old actor found herself amid the controversy when a video of her smoking on a beach went viral.

Kriti Sanon smoking with rumoured BF Kabir Bahia in Greece

Eagle-eyed netizens on Reddit shared a video of Kriti smoking. In the Reddit video, a woman has been dressed in red was seen smoking in Greece. A user on the platform claimed the woman in the video was Kriti Sanon.

The video has been shared widely and netiznes have slammed Kriti Sanon for the same. A section of netizens are of the view that it's not Kriti, while some claim that she is Kriti.

A user wrote, "As long as she doesn't promote it. It's whatever."

Another wrote, "There's something so distasteful about famous people being filmed on holiday without their consent."

A third user added, "I don't see your point. People smoke so what? why is that an issue? She is on vacation, she can do anything she wants that is not illegal."

Not just smoking, Kriti was also spotted with a mystery man in Greece. Reddit claims that it's her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia.

A photo of Kriti at and Kabir Bahia also also gone vrila. Kabir, a UK-based businessman posted a photo from the same location on his Instagram stories, tagging the location but not Kriti.

Amid Kriti's smoking controversy, an old interview of her has resurfaced

In a conversation with Midday's hitlist about her role in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi,' Kriti Sanon had previously stated, "I was always a non-smoker and I continue to be one. I only picked up the cigarette because my character demanded me to do that."