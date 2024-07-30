Bollywood's one of the most gorgeous actors Aditi Rao Hydari dazzled at the ongoing FDCI India Couture Week. The actor looked breathtakingly beautiful as she turned muse for fashion designer Jayanti Reddy's collection.

What did Aditi wear?

Aditi exuded elegance and royalty in a golden sharara set, featuring a blouse with long sleeves, a deep neckline, and pleated details.

The outfit was embellished with pearl detailing along the borders. She kept her makeup glamorous, as she opted for bright red lipstick and a highlighted face. Her long tresses were left straight open.

She accessorized her look with a choker pearl necklace, with a massive pendant in the center.

Netizens were in awe of her beauty, however a section of netizens weren't pleased with her walk.

A user wrote, "For the first time I saw her so uncomfortable."

Another said, "She looks uncomfortable while walking in that outfit."

The third one said, "She can't walk.."

Aditi talks about her ensemble

Talking about her ensemble and the collection, Aditi said: "I am happy that Jayanti has picked something contemporary in her silhouettes. It's so chill, so fun, and her work with shimmer is really beautiful, so rooted in India and its traditions."

The 'Heeramandi' actress continued: "The zardozi, beadwork, and intricate threadwork make it traditional with a huge sense of being relaxed in the contemporary. It reflects the rich legacy of Hyderabad's craftsmanship."

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) shared Aditi's runway walk on Instagram, and wrote, "Aditi Rao Hyadri turned showstopper for Jayanti Reddy at the Hyundai India Couture 2024. Jayanti Reddy's collection, 'Evocative Nawabi Canvas', was inspired by the rich cultural heritage of Hyderabad. The collection featured heritage textiles in conversation with antique motifs, revisiting India's regal past. Traditional embroideries, informed by the lavish lifestyles of the royals, were showcased in approximately 40 looks."

About the label

Jayanti's eponymous luxury label that portrays old-world charm celebrates women through its classy and chic couture collections.

Speaking about her show, Jayanti said: "My collection is called 'threads to legacy', and it is inspired by the Nawabs and Nizams. I am from Hyderabad, and the city is so culturally rich."

Work Front

Aditi made her debut in 2006 with the Malayalam film 'Prajapathi'. She has since appeared in films such as 'Delhi 6', 'Dhobi Ghat', 'Rockstar', 'Murder 3', 'Wazir', 'Bhoomi', and 'Padmaavat'.

The actress has also starred in Tamil films like 'Sringaram', 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam', 'Kaatru Veliyidai', 'Psycho', and 'Hey Sinamika'. She has done Telugu films like -- 'Sammohanam', 'Antariksham 9000 KMPH', 'V', and 'Maha Samudram'.

She appeared in the period drama web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Sehgal in the lead.

Aditi's upcoming projects include the silent film 'Gandhi Talks', directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, starring Aravind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, and Siddharth Jadhav, and the historical drama 'Lioness', written and directed by Kajri Babbar.