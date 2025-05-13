Live Captions on Apple Watch to Braille Access on iPhone—Here's What's Coming in 2025

Apple on Tuesday unveiled a comprehensive suite of new accessibility features set to launch later this year across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. The announcement — made ahead of Global Accessibility Awareness Day — reinforces Apple's long-standing commitment to making its devices accessible to everyone, including those with visual, auditory, cognitive, and mobility impairments.

What's new

Among the most talked-about features is the introduction of Accessibility Nutrition Labels on the App Store, a new section on app pages that will let users instantly identify supported accessibility features — such as VoiceOver, Captions, and Reduced Motion — before downloading an app. This is a game-changer for millions of users who rely on such tools, making accessibility more transparent and user-informed.

Also debuting is Magnifier for Mac, a long-requested feature for low-vision users that turns the Mac into a powerful zoom and object-detection tool, mirroring its iOS counterpart. With features like Desk View and Continuity Camera integration, users can customize contrast, color filters, and even perspectives — making physical surroundings easier to navigate.

For users reliant on braille, Apple introduced Braille Access — a full-featured note-taking experience on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro. It allows users to open apps, take notes in Nemeth Braille, read BRF files, and even transcribe conversations in real-time on braille displays. This is Apple's clearest signal yet that it intends to make braille a mainstream digital tool.

Another notable addition is Accessibility Reader, a new systemwide reading mode designed for those with dyslexia or low vision. It provides granular control over fonts, spacing, colors, and supports Spoken Content — transforming the reading experience across apps and physical text.

Apple Watch is also getting a meaningful upgrade. Live Listen, which turns the iPhone into a remote mic, will now support Live Captions viewable directly on Apple Watch. This allows users to read real-time transcriptions of what their iPhone hears — ideal for meetings, classrooms, or conversations from across the room.

Apple Vision Pro Goes All In

With updates to visionOS, Apple Vision Pro's accessibility potential expands dramatically. A new Zoom feature magnifies the user's surroundings via the headset's camera system. Meanwhile, Live Recognition uses on-device machine learning to describe environments and read documents, and a new developer API will allow approved apps to provide live visual interpretation support — further enhancing hands-free experiences for blind and low-vision users.

There's more

Other significant enhancements include:

Personal Voice now generates a custom voice in less than a minute using just 10 phrases.

now generates a custom voice in less than a minute using just 10 phrases. Eye and Head Tracking improvements simplify navigation and typing for users with motor impairments.

improvements simplify navigation and typing for users with motor impairments. Vehicle Motion Cues come to Mac, reducing motion sickness.

come to Mac, reducing motion sickness. Sound Recognition now detects when someone calls the user's name.

now detects when someone calls the user's name. CarPlay adds support for Large Text and enhanced sound notifications like baby cries.

adds support for Large Text and enhanced sound notifications like baby cries. Music Haptics becomes more customizable with detailed vibration feedback for the hearing-impaired.

In a landmark move, Apple is also adding support for Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs) via Switch Control — enabling individuals with severe mobility disabilities to interact with devices through thought-controlled technology.

"At Apple, accessibility is part of our DNA," said CEO Tim Cook. "Making technology for everyone is a priority, and we're proud of these innovations that empower people to explore, learn, and connect."