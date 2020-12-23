After Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984, Warner Bros. is set to release Denzel Washington and Rami Malek's The Little Things movie. The first trailer was released recently, and this is one of those crime thriller movies that one should not miss to watch in the theaters or on HBO Max.

The Little Things will follow Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe 'Deke' Deacon (Denzel Washington), who is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, his life takes a U-turn after he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the entire city. The hunt for the killer is led by L.A. Sheriff Department Jim Baxter (Rami Malek), who takes Joe's help to hunt down the killer.

In addition to Rami Malek and Denzel Washington, The Little Things stars Justice League star Jared Leto in an important role. In one of the earlier interviews, Leto told Entertainment Weekly that for him, Denzel is Brando, Pacino, De Niro, all rolled up into one.

"I couldn't pass that up. And then on top of that, Rami, the icing on the cake, a force to be reckoned with, and someone I was really excited to spend time with," Leto said.

The Little Things trailer breakdown:

The trailer begins with Joe speaking to a dead body and telling her, "You can talk to me. I am all the friend you got."

We then see how Joe arrives in Los Angeles and finds everything changed. However, from his looks and the ominous background score, it looks like some past story will affect Joe's decision in the movie. We then encounter how Joe and Jim meet and discuss the murder suspect and what kind of car he drives.

Following this, we see how they both find and take Albert Sparma (Leto), and what begins is a mystery that can only be solved once the movie releases.

In The Little Things, Jared Leto portrays Albert Sparma, one of the leading murder suspects. As per Leto, Sparma is a very unusual guy who is "blessed and cursed with a significant amount of intelligence and wit."

The Little Things movie is directed by John Lee Hancock, who previously directed several acclaimed projects, like The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks, The Founder, and Netflix's The Highwayman.

The Little Things is scheduled to be released in the United States on January 29 in theatres and the HBO Max streaming service.