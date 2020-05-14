'A little Late Lilly Singh' will be back for its second season, broadcaster NBC announced. The first season debuted last September and received positive response from audiences and critics.

Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron, Malala Yousafzai, Jessica Alba among others were guests on the show in the first season.

"I learned so much during this first year of creating the show from scratch, and I'm excited that A Little Late will return for a second season on NBC" Singh was quoted as saying by Vulture.

Singh is the first person of Indian descent to host a late-night talk show on a major broadcast network and is an openly bisexual.

Born in Toronto, Singh before hosting a show was a successsful Youtuber as Superwoman with 14 million subscribers to her channel and she continues to post funny videos on her channel.

Singh won People's Choice Award for Favorite Youtube Star in year 2017.

However, the Youtuber landed in controversy last year when Singh while visiting Jessica Alba's house met her two daughters who was wearing bath towels on their head and passed remarks that they look like their Punjabi friends referring to turbans which Sikhs wear for religious purposes.

Later Singh apologised for her remarks after some Sikhs objected to the comments made by her.