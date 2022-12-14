Mia Khalifa is at the top of her social media game. From interactive to quirky posts, the former adult star known how to keep her fans and followers entertained. And her latest social media post is a proof of that. The diva took to social media to flaunt her Picasso painting. However, we can't expect her post to be this simple, right?

Well, the former porn star called herself a "little brown girl" and went nude to portray the painting. She even called it an accomplishment that felt like an "art heist". "ART HEIST, Picasso edition (Can't believe this little brown girl from Lebanon has a Picasso hung on her wall. Really feels like an art heist to accomplish this)," she captioned.

Social media reacts

"I've never seen shoes like that," wrote one user. "Dont lie u painted that," commented another user. "Queen," said another social media user. "Are you walking or flying on those shoes?" another social media user asked.

Mia's post on Picasso

Earlier, in a lengthy post, Mia had posed in front of the Picasso painting. She had then said, "I'm proud of be reminded every day that no matter how much suffering one's endured, and no matter how permanent it may seemingly be, whether that's in the form of scars or an iconic painting who's creator is pedestaled (and I am guilty of building that pedestal), we are bigger than our tribulations and we will not be defined by them or the men that inflicted such pain."