Mia Khalifa has done it again. The former adult star has bared it all and shared the picture on social media. Mia can be seen flaunting her assets as she poses with some stunning jewellery. Even though it has been quite a while since she left the porn industry, Mia's fan following continues to grow leaps and bounds. Khalifa has 24.3 million followers on Instagram so far.

Sharing the picture from what looks like a photoshoot, Mia wrote, "Damnnnn @daniel!!HMU: @missgiamariemakeup Styled: @kathryngosik in @justdesijewelry and my own @area headpiece and top Nose: @deepakdugarmd" Her picture has received fire and thumbs up emojis from her friends and followers. Prior to this, Mia had shared a video of the photoshoot.

"Ever had a zipper touch your bare skin in the morning? That's what this felt like.Makeup by @missgiamariemakeup Jewelry by @justdesijewelry styled by @kathryngosik and the @area headpiece and top are my own (but took a team of 3 to put on Photos by @daniel coming soon," she had written. In the video, Mia was seen raising the temperature in that barely there jewelery set.

Mia Khalifa has also been a front runner at the fashion game. She recently shared a couple of pictures flaunting her toned legs and abs in bell-bottoms. Sharing the picture, Mia wrote, "Swipe to the end to see me break a hip for the angles. Styled by me, and if anyone tries to take the bell bottom trend away to bring back skinny legs, I will fucking riot."

Mia might have been a part of the adult world for a brief period but gained immense popularity. Khalifa, reportedly, had to quit the industry after she was allegedly threatened by ISIS.