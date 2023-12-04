India's efforts to become a global business hub have started reaping fruits as lithium-ion batteries for Apple iPhone smartphones will be manufactured in the country, said a cabinet minister.

Rajiv Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, on his X page, said that TDK Corp, a Japanese electronics manufacturer, will make lithium-ion battery cells for Apple iPhones in India.

"TDK, a leading supplier of cells to Apple, is setting up a 180-acre facility in Manesar, Haryana to build cells for batteries which will be used in the #MadeInIndia iPhones," wrote Chandrasekhar on his X page.

He added: "Congratulations Apple, TDK team and @cmohry Haryana govt for enabling goal of deepening Electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India."

A few days back, Taiwan-based Foxconn, in a regulatory filing said that it is planning to inject $1.6 billion through Foxconn subsidiary Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development.

The investment came just a few months after Foxconn pulled out of a $19.5 billion chipmaking joint venture in India by "mutual agreement."

Foxconn also added it is pretty "confident" about India's semiconductor industry ambitions.

Earlier in September, it was reported Apple Inc. is planning to significantly increase its production capacity in India, as it aims to expand its investment in the country to approximately $40 billion over the next four to five years.

Moreover, in May, Foxconn's India subsidiary acquired a 300-acre land parcel on the outskirts of India's tech capital Bengaluru to accelerate the production of iPhones in India.

The government of Karnataka also approved the ₹8,000-crore proposal by the Taiwanese company to set up a mobile phone manufacturing unit near Bengaluru.

In September, the Economic Times reported that Apple will start manufacturing the iPhone 15 Plus locally in India by the fourth quarter of this year. This move from the tech giant aligns with an earlier report that implied Apple is planning to move iPhone production to India to reduce its reliance on China.