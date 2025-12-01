And the wait is finally over. The most-awaited episode, Elon Musk on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's podcast, dropped on Sunday night. Nikhil had been sharing clips on social media all week, and ever since the full episode went live, social media has gone berserk. The questions Nikhil asked and Elon's calm, thoughtful responses have become the talk of the internet. The more-than-one-and-a-half-hour conversation is insightful, unfiltered, and truly one of a kind.

Elon didn't just talk about AI, the future, and robotics but also opened up about friendship, comedy, the books he reads, and the audio podcasts he listens to before going to bed.

Let's take a look at the books and podcasts Elon Musk reads and listens to, and where you can find them. Elon believes that reading books and listening to podcasts enhances grammar and vocabulary, which is why he urged the youth to make them a habit.

The Story of Civilisation: The Age of Voltaire—Will & Ariel Durant

This is one of the books Elon mentioned. The Story of Civilisation by the Durants dives deep into history and civilisation, not the way we learned it in school, but in a far crisper, richer, and more detailed way.

You can find it on Amazon.

History of English Podcast



Elon says he listens to this before bedtime.

2001: A Space Odyssey: Arthur C. Clarke & Stanley Kubrick

2001: A Space Odyssey is a science fiction classic about humanity's evolution and its place in the universe, triggered by mysterious alien monoliths. The story follows the discovery of a monolith on the Moon, which sends a signal to a moon near Saturn, leading to the Discovery mission. The book explores themes of technology, artificial intelligence (through the iconic HAL 9000), and humanity's ongoing journey of discovery.

It's available on Amazon.

Dan Carlin's Hardcore History: Audio podcast

It is a podcast where journalist and broadcaster Dan Carlin applies an unorthodox approach to exploring the past, covering various historical topics and events.

It is found on Audible.

The Explorers Podcast (Available on Spotify)

Elon also mentioned that he listens to The Explorers Podcast, which dives into the lives and extraordinary journeys of some of history's greatest adventurers. The show covers figures like Christopher Columbus, including detailed accounts of his third voyage to the New World.