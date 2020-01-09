Your passports are the key to hassle-free international travels. The more powerful your passport is, that many countries grant visa-free entry. Japan holds the number one position for the world's most powerful passport, which gives its holders visa-free entry to 191 countries. As the list follows, Singapore, Germany, South Korea and others get the maximum number of visa-free entries into international countries.

But for Indian passport holders, there aren't as many countries as others above it in Henley Passport Index 2020 that offer visa-free access. But that doesn't mean Indian passport holders have nowhere to go without having to go through stringent and tiring visa processes.

The Indian passport ranks 84 in the list of world's most powerful passports. The ranking has dropped by two spots, sharing its position with Mauritania and Tajikistan. At this ranking, the Indian passport holders can travel to 58 countries without worrying about visa formalities.

Here is the list of countries Indian passport holders can travel without a visa followed by countries which require visa-on-arrival or eVisa:

Bhutan Dominica Ecuador El Salvador Fiji Grenada Haiti Jamaica Mauritius Micronesia Nepal Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa (Requires permit on arrival) Senegal Seychelles Sri Lanka (Requires special permit) Trinidad and Tobago Vanuatu Antarctica FYRO Macedonia Svalbard Montserrat

Countries that require visa-on-arrival for Indian passport holders

Bolivia Cambodia Cape Verde Comoros Djibouti Ethiopia Guinea-Bissau Guyana Indonesia Jordan Laos Madagascar Maldives Mauritania Palau Saint Lucia Somalia Tanzania Thailand Togo Timor-Leste Tuvalu Uganda Turks & Caicos Islands

Countries that require eVisa for Indian passport holders

Bahrain - eVisa Cote d'Ivoire - eVisa Gabon - eVisa Georgia - eVisa Kenya - eVisa Moldova Myanmar Rwanda São Tomé and Príncipe Zambia Zimbabwe

Besides these countries, Indian passport holders can get a free 15-day online visa to Malaysia and UAE is now offering 5-year tourist visa for all nationalities under a new scheme.

International travel itinerary

Despite visa-free access into various countries, Indian passport holders must ensure their passport is valid for at least 6 months from the time of travel. In countries where visa-on-arrival is mandatory for Indians, they'd need to carry passport-sized photographs, printouts of confirmed tickets for return, carry payment fees for visa, which varies from country to country, and a visa application form.

In some cases, travellers might be asked to produce travel health insurance, proof of accommodation and proof of sufficient funds. Kindly check for individual country's visa requirements before heading off.