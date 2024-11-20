The South Indian "Lady Superstar" Nayanthara is celebrating her birthday today. She is known for her stellar performances but is always in the news for her controversies instead, and one such heated controversy surrounding the actress is that of the legal dispute between Dhanush and Nayanthara regarding her Netflix documentary Nayanthara Beyond The Fairytale.

The controversy was about accusing producer and actor Dhanush of taking legal action against her and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The dispute stems from the alleged use of a three-second clip from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the trailer for her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, set to release on November 18 on the occasion of her birthday.

In an open letter shared on Saturday, Nayanthara criticized Dhanush for denying her permission to use the footage, calling the move unwarranted. Her stance has received backing from some of Dhanush's former co-stars. Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu reposted Nayanthara's letter on Instagram Stories, expressing solidarity. Anupama Parameswaran, who starred alongside Dhanush in Kodi, also showed her support, and Shruthi Hassan also seemed to like the post.

While the fans have been divided into 2 and are leaving no stone unturned to defend their favorite stars, people are still waiting for Dhanush's reply about the controversy.

Nayantharas Net Worth

Nayanthara, who is a versatile actress, has captured hearts with her versatility, captivating beauty, and commanding screen presence. Sharing the screen with icons like Rajinikanth, Mammootty, and Shah Rukh Khan, she consistently shines with her powerful performances. With a career spanning over two decades across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema, she has cemented her place as one of India's highest-paid actresses.

According to TOI (2024), her net worth is an impressive Rs 200 crore, and she is always known for her opulent lifestyle and luxury.

Diversifying Wealth: Strategic Investments and Business Ventures

Beyond films, Nayanthara is also known to be a savvy investor. She has reportedly poured Rs 10 crore into a lipstick company, showcasing her interest in consumer products. Her most ambitious investment, however, is a Rs 100 crore venture in the UAE's oil business, reflecting her global business acumen.

In addition, Nayanthara co-owns Rowdy Pictures, a production house she operates with Vignesh Shivan. With successful projects under its banner, the company has a reported net worth of Rs 50 crore, further solidifying her as a powerhouse both on-screen and off, as per the report by TOI.

Despite controversies, her Rs 200 crore empire stands as a symbol of her resilience, talent, and impeccable business sense.

Nayanthara's real estate portfolio

As per the report by TOI, Nayanthara's real estate portfolio is a testament to her success. With an estimated value of Rs 100 crore, her properties span major cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Tamil Nadu.

Currently, she resides in a posh 4BHK apartment in Mumbai with Vignesh Shivan. This residence boasts amenities such as a private cinema hall, a swimming pool, and a state-of-the-art gym, making it a true luxury haven.

She also owns two premium apartments in Hyderabad's upscale Banjara Hills, each valued at approximately Rs 30 crore. These investments underscore her eye for real estate and her knack for making profitable financial decisions, as per the report by TOI.

Flying High: A Rs 50 Crore Private Jet

Joining an elite club of Indian actresses, Nayanthara owns a private jet valued at approximately Rs 50 crore. Often used for getaways with her husband, the jet underscores her success and status. She shares this luxury with Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit, further cementing her as a true industry icon, as per the report by TOI.

A Fleet of Luxury Cars That Defines Elegance

Nayanthara's love for luxury extends to her cars. Her garage features high-end vehicles, including a standout model priced at Rs 1.76 crore with mood-adjustable lighting. Another notable car, valued at Rs 1 crore, is famed for its plush interiors and cutting-edge technology.

According to the report by TOI, she also owns a third luxury vehicle equipped with unique door-opening sounds and advanced voice sensor technology, reflecting her penchant for combining style with innovation.